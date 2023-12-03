Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,082 Shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

