Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

