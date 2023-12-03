Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $256.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.