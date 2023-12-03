Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,675.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $20.31.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

