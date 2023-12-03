Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.