Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.