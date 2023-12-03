Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $67.37 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.