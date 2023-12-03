Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 936 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,652.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,287.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

