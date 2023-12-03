Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

