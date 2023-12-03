ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $235.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.21 or 1.00010530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00865756 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $275.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

