ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $235.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.21 or 1.00010530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00865756 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $275.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

