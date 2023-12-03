Ergo Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $92.48 million and $362,446.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,483.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00182954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00576458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00436808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00124332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,724,552 coins and its circulating supply is 71,724,453 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

