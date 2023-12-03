Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter worth $192,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

