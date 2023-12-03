Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $248.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

