Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $163.00 at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $146.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $2,126,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

