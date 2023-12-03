Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,024,746 shares trading hands.

Eurasia Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.34 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Further Reading

