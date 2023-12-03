Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 8.80 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCB opened at $950.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $964.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $932.00 and a one year high of $1,088.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $29.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

