FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.42. 1,994,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.