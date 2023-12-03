First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FM. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.44.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.70. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.