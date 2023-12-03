First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 23.3% in November

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $30.43.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
