Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Up 6.4 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.