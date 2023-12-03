FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,214,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.99% of FMC worth $1,170,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,531,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.