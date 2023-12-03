Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.13. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 26,420 shares.
Focus Graphite Trading Up 8.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.