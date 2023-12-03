Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after acquiring an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

