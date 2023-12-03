Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after buying an additional 427,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after acquiring an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

