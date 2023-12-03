Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 451.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.49. 2,081,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

