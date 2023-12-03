Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 29,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,005,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,375. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

