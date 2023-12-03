Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. 1,006,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,420. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

