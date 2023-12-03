Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 982,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,491. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.