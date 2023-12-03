Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.62. 977,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $301.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

