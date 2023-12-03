FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 152.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,173 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,293,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

