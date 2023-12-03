Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $516.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.74 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.