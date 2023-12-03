Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 912 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $142.02 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.58 and a 200-day moving average of $368.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

