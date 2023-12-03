Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in November

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 231,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 20.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,871,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

