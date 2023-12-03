Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.50.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $35,684,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $441.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $441.82.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

