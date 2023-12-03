General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Trimmed by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 15.8% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.69. The company had a trading volume of 842,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,963. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.81.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

