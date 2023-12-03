Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Genesco by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

