Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 367,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,790. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $739.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

