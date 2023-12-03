Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,063,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

SLRN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 993,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

