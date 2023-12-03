Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $237,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $527,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $592,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SVV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

