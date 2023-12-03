Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

GOOD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a PE ratio of -46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -428.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 287,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 154,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

