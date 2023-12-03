Glenview Trust Co Acquires 627 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 25.8% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

AWK stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

