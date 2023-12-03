Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.40 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

