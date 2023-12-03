Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

TSCO opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.72. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

