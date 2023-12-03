Glenview Trust Co Purchases 5,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

