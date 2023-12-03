Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

