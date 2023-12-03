Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.6% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106 shares of company stock worth $188,086. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,746.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,659.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,634.53.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

