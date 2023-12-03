Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $2,753,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $642,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

