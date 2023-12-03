Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 3,328 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $401.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

