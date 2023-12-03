Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 211,729 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of CommScope worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Up 13.2 %

CommScope stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 28,600 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321,619 shares of company stock worth $523,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

